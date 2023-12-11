SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the fall semester winds down, a group of students is celebrating before turning their attention to what comes next.

Thursday was a nice night out for single parents in Northwest Arkansas, but they were not just celebrating the holidays.

“It’s a two-fold thing. It gives thanks to our donors for what they’ve done but it also helps our recipients with networking skills,” President and CEO of Single Parent Scholarship Fund NWA Tyler B. Clark said.

They are preparing to advance their careers by going back to school and it is all possible thanks to the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas.

“We had over 250 recipients this entire year and over 330 or so children involved with our scholarship program as well,” Clark said.

That is a record number of scholarship recipients for the non-profit. And that growth coincides with Northwest Arkansas’s growth, especially in certain fields.

“We’ve really become the medical corridor especially here in Springdale with Arkansas Children’s, Mercy, Washington Regional, the new institute in Bentonville so the need is continuing and will soar up over the next few years,” Clark said.

But Single Parent Scholarship Fund does more than just help the adults with funding. It provides resources to benefit the whole family like behavioral health services, a pantry, and job coaching.

“We really try to be as well rounded as we can for our recipients and their families and then we’re able to refer out to great non-profits in the area,” Clark said.

To see upcoming deadlines to apply for funding through the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas, click here.