FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Higher education is expensive for pretty much anyone and it can get put on the back burner for single parents trying to support their families. That’s where Single Parent Scholarship Fund comes in.

Being a single parent is a tall task.

“We have a lot of volunteers who help us with those interviews and they find it very rewarding but honestly, they say, I never understood how much was involved in being a single parent, and trying to go to school, and care for their children and work,” SPSF Senior Director of Corporate Giving Steven Hinds said.

SPSF is there to help make it possible for hundreds of single parents to continue their education every year. But this is not your typical scholarship.

“We allow them to use those funds however they need, so the funds don’t have to go just to the institution,” Hinds said.

It could be food, clothes or even paying rent. It is important flexibility for single parents who have a lot on their plate. Now you can help out too by going to the Spark of Hope Awards; a fundraising dinner and ceremony.

“While we appreciate gifts of all sizes, we also want people to know that no gift is too small,” Hinds said.

“While certainly, it is a fundraising event, it is also a friend-raising event. So we encourage people who maybe haven’t been to one of our events before to join us on July 28,” he added.

SPSF does more than give out money. It also provides support for families in a lot of ways. To learn more, click here.