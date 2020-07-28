Doing Good: Souls Harbor plans virtual gala

Rogers, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A non-profit helping men in recovery has put expansion plans on hold due to COVID-19.

A lot of people have landed on hard times because of COVID-19.

“Addictions at an all-time high as of late compared to years previous. Souls Harbor is such an important non-profit that walks alongside men in recovery as they transition so it’s really needed in our community,” Souls Harbor Board Member and gala committee member Dana Reynolds said.

Souls Harbor NWA houses 20 men in transition.

“It’s not just providing the basics like food, clothing, shelter, but we offer ongoing counseling, educational opportunities, employment,” Board President Jim Zalenski said.

The goal is to help even more people who are currently on a waiting list.

“Part of our plan is to expand and that was on our slate for this year to expand to at least 30, but COVID kinda put the brakes on that,” he said.

COVID-19 also put the brakes on Souls Harbor’s annual gala.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year. It’s where people really get educated and engaged,” Reynolds said.

So now it is going virtual with lots of fun events and an auction all taking place online. It is a great way to show people how they can make a difference.

“We want churches to come alongside and volunteer, people who have experience in life skills training. Can you teach about budgeting, how to write a resume?” Zalenski said.

Whatever people can provide has tremendous value.

“I’ve heard it so many times. It says about Souls Harbor. It says “This place saved my life,”” he recollected of past graduates.

And hopefully he will hear it many times more.

That gala is coming up at the end of September. For information on how to take part, or to get involved with souls harbor in any way, click here.