Doing Good: Stage IV cancer patient helps raise awareness for Komen Ozark

Fighting cancer while isolated during the pandemic has kept patients away from loved ones.

Springdale, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman facing breast cancer is forced to take extra precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic while raising her two-year-old son.

For Erika Gergerich, it has been about two years since that terrifying moment.

“I was diagnosed in February of 2018,” she said.

Gergerich has stage four breast cancer.

“Stage four cancer never really goes away,” she said.

Just days later came one of the best moments; the birth of her son.

“One moment you’re looking at your child and overcome with his beauty and then you’re imagining him there without you,” Gergerich said.

Gergerich was not a stranger to breast cancer. Her mother also had it. But she could have never imagined going through it during a pandemic, isolated from her biggest supporters like her adult daughter.

“She works and is at NWACC to be an EMT so she is around a lot of people and it’s been difficult not to be with her and be able to hug her,” Gergerich said as she fought back tears.

Luckily, technology makes it easier for her to talk to her support group.

“Sometimes I’ll think to myself I don’t want to log on and do that, but every time I do and I connect with somebody it is always a positive experience. I think one thing we’ve learned from this is that relationships are so important,” Gergerich said.

Now she is using her story to raise awareness for Komen Ozark.

“I think the education they do, the prevention, outreach that they do is so import and because I think of my case and just catching cancer before it spreads is just so important,” she said.

And she knows Komen Ozark will be there for her in return if she ever needs it.

To learn more about Komen Ozark, click here.