ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An area non-profit is working to address the mental health crisis in teens.

When The Teen Action and Support Center (TASC) first launched, It noticed there were not many free services just for teens.

“It’s not easy to be a teenager and a lot of times people have really negative outlooks for adolescents and we know that’s not true,” TASC co-founder Dawn Spragg said.

But TASC takes a positive and empowering approach.

“The brain in adolescents is developing completely differently than it did when they were children and they’re not quite ready to be adults yet,” Spragg said.

But they are ready to be positive, contributing members of society. TASC helps them achieve that through arts and culture programs, mentorships and counseling resources.

“The mental health crisis for our teens is, it’s here. It’s not somewhere else. It’s definitely here,” Spragg said.

TASC finds that when teens’ needs are addressed, they can easily thrive.

“We know that kids are creative. They are really ready to become really positive parts of our community,” Spragg said.

