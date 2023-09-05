FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An area non-profit is helping veterans navigate their return to civilian life.

When a veteran is in need, the American Legion Post 27 has been there to help for more than 100 years.

“Say a veteran is down and out in need comes to us and they need a place to stay for the night. We can help with that. If they’re trying to get from point A. to point B. and they run out of gas and they don’t have any money, we can help with that,” post commander Dave Benson said.

They will help with anything, whether it is navigating the VA system, connecting to food pantries or just lending an ear.

“You can just connect with other veterans, socialize, learn from each other and of course share your stories from your shared past,” post Vice Commander Lance Turner said.

On Friday, it was a training session with the group Service Dogs of Distinction.

“They train dogs and get them with their perspective handlers, veterans,” Benson said.

Over the years, they have helped place dozens of service dogs with vets. But the veteran’s service organization is also helping out the next generation. It organizes Boys State and Girls State. It is active with the scouts and provides flag education in our schools.

“We want to pass on a country that’s as good as or as wonderful as the country we grew up in. So I think it’s important that children have that foundational belief in America,” Turner said.

It is a new mission for the vets, but they are still serving their country. To learn more about the American Legion, click here.