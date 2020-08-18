Doing Good: The Boys and Girls Club of Benton County makes several changes to keep kids healthy

Several new protocols are in place due to COVID-19 at the Boys and Girls Club of Benton County.

Bentonville, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Schools will take a lot of COVID-19 precautions, but at the end of the day, not all children will go straight home. Some will end up at the Boys and Girls Club of Benton County.

The Boys and Girls Club of Benton County has been back open since June.

“We had to rethink every aspect of running our programs,” Boys and Girls Club of Benton County CEO Matt Taliaferro said.

Just about everything is different, from drop-off to pick-up.

“The parents don’t enter the building. We screen the kids as they drop them off. We take their temperature. Then once they pass the screening, they enter the building. Pickup, we have someone stationed outside where they can call in,” Taliaferro said.

There are mandatory masks and kids and staff use hand sanitizer before and after every rotation. It seems the club has thought about everything.

“They’re called touchless waterbottle fillers. All the kid has to do is put the water bottle up and water immediately comes out. There is no touching anything,” Taliaferro said.

Kids will stay in the same small group all day long, even for mealtime. It has been a lot of work making all the changes, but the work was well worth it.

“Our mission is to be there for the kids in our community who need us the most and now more than ever, there are more and more families who need us,” Taliaferro said.

And the Boys and Girls Club of Benton County was not going to let them down.

“I can’t say enough about our staff. When you take a look at how much they care about the kids, what they do for the kids every single day. We love what we do,” Taliaferro said.

Community support has been so important for the club. A sanitizing partner set them up with hand sanitizer stations. And Newell Brands donated more than $6,000 worth of water bottles so every kid can have his or her own bottle.