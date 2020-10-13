Doing Good: The First Tee of NWA brings a new program into underserved neighborhoods

A new mobile unit will allow the non-profit to reach more children.

Lowell, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The First Tee of Northwest Arkansas will now take its mission into your neighborhood with a new mobile unit.

Countless kids have practiced their swing at the first tee over the years.

“We are teaching golf but golf is not our main objective,” Director of The First Tee of NWA’s Character Development Mobile Unit Isaac Tellez said.

The main objective is much more important.

“Outcome-based curriculum, character development, social and emotional learning, financial literacy,” Tellez said.

Now, kids do not even have to go to The First Tee to get these important life lessons. The first tee will come to them with its new Character Development Mobile Unit.

“I was raised in an underserved community. I didn’t have a father at a young age. So I understand how important it was for kids to have role models or just someone to have an adult to have a conversation with,” Tellez said.

It is an after-school program on wheels.

“We’re going to park, play a little music, interact with the kids, ask them how their day was going and take a little assessment just to see where they’re at mentally, how school was and how they’re feeling,” Tellez said.

It will make sure the finer teachings of golf are available to everyone.

“It’s important for them to understand, you belong wherever you want to be. There’s no limits to what you can do in life and where you can go,” Tellez said.

Another perk of the program; each kid will get a hot dinner before they head home. If you want to be apart of the new mobile unit program, click here.