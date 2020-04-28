Doing Good: The First Tee of NWA still finds ways to teach kids life lessons amid COVID-19

The First Tee of NWA will try video classes in May.

Lowell, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the weather warming up, this is normally a very busy time for The First Tee of Northwest Arkansas. But COVID-19 is keeping young golfers from learning important life lessons.

Now would typically be the perfect time to tee it up.

“We’ve been planning all winter. You’re ready to go and then all of a sudden it’s womp womp,” CEO of the First Tee of NWA Randy Hurban said.

But COVID-19 has kept The First Tee of Northwest Arkansas off of the course.

“We teach kids life skills and our nine core values through the game of golf,” Hurban said.

That includes values like respect and integrity taught to thousands of kids.

“We had to cancel our school visits. We interact with about 600 kids a day in elementary schools around Northwest Arkansas. We had to cancel our classes in April which is about 80 kids,” Hurban said.

But the planning for the future has not stopped. There is a new date for its first-ever class meant for potential Special Olympic athletes.

“There’s not a lot of activity in arkansas to support that and we were going to launch one. Our first class was going to be April 7th. But we’re looking forward to doing that in the fall,” Hurban said.

Other classes could start in about a month. Until then, kids can brush up on their game online.

“We’re actually going to test a couple of virtual classes starting in May,” Hurban said.

That way they will still learn important life skills and be ready to hit the course when they can. If everything goes well, the first tee won’t be closed much longer. It hopes to have some events in late May and open it’s par three golf course in June.

