Doing Good: The Jones Center prepares for summer of fun

Springdale, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There is a summer packed full of fun waiting for you at The Jones Center.

With school letting out soon, kids can get ready to spend their summer at The Jones Center.

“Our team is super excited to be planning and rolling out some new summer programming here at the jones center,” Chief Advancement Officer Kelly Kemp-McLintock said.

Starting with biking, this year a BMX pro is coming to teach a skills course.

“A lot of people may not realize that we have a 2.75-acre mountain bike instructional skills park,” Kemp-McLintock said.

So you can go and learn from the best r watch the best at a World Championship Pump Track qualifier.

“If you’re wanting something to do outdoors with your family, with your children, bring them on out. There are people from all over our region, from all over the country that will be competing in this qualifier,” Kemp-McLintock said.

But it is not all about biking. There will be several themed day camps, whether you like hockey, basketball, or ice skating. And if they do not have what you want.,tell them. The Jones Center is currently developing a major expansion.

“It’s a great time to go online. You’re going to see the preferred design draft. You get to tell us your feedback, provide input. What are some of the amenities you’d like to see?” Kemp-McLintock said.

If you want to see everything coming up this summer or take a survey for The Jones Center Campus Vision Project, click here.