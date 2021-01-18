Doing Good: The Jones Center seeks input for expansion

The Jones Center is asking people to take an online survey to weigh in on a new outdoor space.

Springdale, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You now have a chance to weigh in on a huge addition to The Jones Center.

“For 25 years it’s been a beacon of Northwest Arkansas for up to a million people a year,” CEO of the Jones Center Ed Clifford said.

The Jones Center has provided families a lot of joy over the years.

“Those who grew up on our ice and in our swimming pool are now bringing their kids in,” Clifford said.

And now, after two years of pre-planning, a huge addition will come to reality.

“We were one of three in late 2020 to be awarded a design excellence grant from the Walton Family Foundation,” Jones Center Chief Advancement Officer Kelly Kemp-McLintock said.

It will develop 54 acres of its campus with art, space to relax, and perhaps performance space too. If you have an idea, you can still weigh in.

“Our goal is to have a thousand responses to our survey,” Kemp-McLintock said.

The developers are taking all kinds of input.

“They have been doing a lot of interviews and visits with key leaders all over Northwest Arkansas,” Kemp-McLintock said.

“We want it to be a place where somebody would want to walk from one side of our campus to the other and not doing it very quickly but slowly and take in all that we have to offer,” Clifford said.

It is all centered around its goal of inclusion.

“What we want to end up with is a place where everybody is comfortable at the same time,” Clifford said.

If you want to take the survey, click here.