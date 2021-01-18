Doing Good: The Jones Center seeks input for expansion

Doing Good

The Jones Center is asking people to take an online survey to weigh in on a new outdoor space.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jones Center Offers Spring Break Options_6868707903805345522

Springdale, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You now have a chance to weigh in on a huge addition to The Jones Center.

“For 25 years it’s been a beacon of Northwest Arkansas for up to a million people a year,” CEO of the Jones Center Ed Clifford said.

The Jones Center has provided families a lot of joy over the years.

“Those who grew up on our ice and in our swimming pool are now bringing their kids in,” Clifford said.

And now, after two years of pre-planning, a huge addition will come to reality.

“We were one of three in late 2020 to be awarded a design excellence grant from the Walton Family Foundation,” Jones Center Chief Advancement Officer Kelly Kemp-McLintock said.

It will develop 54 acres of its campus with art, space to relax, and perhaps performance space too. If you have an idea, you can still weigh in.

“Our goal is to have a thousand responses to our survey,” Kemp-McLintock said.

The developers are taking all kinds of input.

“They have been doing a lot of interviews and visits with key leaders all over Northwest Arkansas,” Kemp-McLintock said.

“We want it to be a place where somebody would want to walk from one side of our campus to the other and not doing it very quickly but slowly and take in all that we have to offer,” Clifford said.

It is all centered around its goal of inclusion.

“What we want to end up with is a place where everybody is comfortable at the same time,” Clifford said.

If you want to take the survey, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers