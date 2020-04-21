Doing Good: The Jones Trust helps dozens of non-profits during this critical time

Springdale, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As we continue to battle a health crisis and economic crisis, dozens of non-profits are able to work under one roof to put as much money back into the community as possible.

Arkansas is approaching 2,000 people sick.

“In this pandemic, this is where it’s at. This is where people are really helping people,” The Jones Trust President and CEO Ed Clifford said.

150,000 people are out of a job.

“Non-profits don’t stop. Our non-profits are really the backbone of our community here in Northwest Arkansas,” The Jones Trust Community Catalyst Chase Gorgas-Coonrod said.

Dozens of non-profits are working under one roof at the Jones Trust’s Centers for Non-Profits.

“We have over 90 non-profits between our Rogers facility and our Springdale facility at a low and reduced rent rate so we can take that overhead away from them so they can put those funds into supporting the Northwest Arkansas community,” Gorgas-Coonrod said.

That includes Community Clinic, Red Cross, and Sheep Dog.

“All of these organizations have programming extremely crucial to COVID-19,” Gorgas-Coonrod said.

Those three organizations are helping provide COVID-19 tests, address blood shortages and PPE demand.

“One of the things that we really need to focus on that is super under-served is mental health at this time. We do have mental health services. A lot of organizations making sure that they’re reaching out to their patrons,” Gorgas-Coonrod said.

No matter what closes down, these non-profits are not going anywhere until the need is met.

“The Jones Center is closed. This is open to help folks. And so we really understand the importance of the non-profits centers and something like this,” Clifford said.

If you need help, or want to show support for any of these non-profits, click here.