Doing Good: The NWA Naturals are ready for the return of MiLB Baseball

Springdale, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For the first time since 2019, The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are ready to take the field.

It would not be a normal spring without the crack of a baseball bat and fans at the ballpark.

“Normal means naturals on the field and some fans in the stands so we’re really excited for these next couple of weeks to click by fast,” Northwest Arkansas Naturals General Manager Justin Cole said.

As fast as Bobby Witt Jr. rounding the bases.

“There’s definitely a lot of excitement surrounding the potential of Bobby Witt Jr. He was the number 2 overall pick of the 2019 major league draft,” Naturals Director of Marketing and PR Dustin Dethlefs said.

Witt Jr. and other top players in the Royals organizations have been spending a lot of time at Arvest Ball Park. It is serving as the Royals’ “alternate site”.

“So they have some of their really top prospect guys that they wanted to see in big league camp,” Dethlefs said.

After last season was canceled, everyone is ready to play.

“When it all happened, we thought, “oh we’ll play baseball. It will come back.” and then once June hit and you realized the logistics of it all happening just were not going to be feasible with everything going on, that’s when reality kinda sunk in,” Cole said.

This year, a mask policy is in effect and with a hybrid seating option.

“We’ve held back some socially distanced areas if someone prefers that,” Cole said.

So you can safely watch the team and cheer on the next Royals all star.

“When they get to finally see those names playing well on the big stage, it really brings it close to home for them because they got to watch them right here at Arvest Ballpark in Northwest Arkansas,” Dethlefs said.

