Doing Good: The Pack Shack addresses food insecurity with small parties

The COVID-19 Pandemic forces the non-profit to adapt its formula to serving the hungry.

Cave Springs, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Pack Shack usually hosts hundreds of people for a party where they all put together meals for people in need. But, with social distancing, it has to adapt to still meet that need.

The Pack Shack in Cave Springs is used to huge parties.

“Traditionally, our feed the funnel parties would engage anywhere from 100 to 1,000 people at a time,” CEO Bret Raymond said.

Hundreds of people at a time package up meals to be delivered around the area for families in need. It shows giving can be a blast.

“We have a disco ball so there’s that. We have great upbeat party music and the kids absolutely love the gong,” Pack Shack Senior Party Operations Manager Samantha Keith said.

But as people practice social distancing, they cannot have a party with a thousand people. And COVID-19 is just making matters worse for the food insecure.

“The unemployment that’s hit the area pretty hard, secondly is that school is out and so that’s always a time when food insecurity increases,” Raymond said.

Now, instead of big parties, The Pack Shack is throwing events for groups of eight or fewer.

“We’ve actually gotten together with over 100 groups of small families to impact over 250,000 meals. So it’s a great opportunity for people to come together and serve in our community with the people they are either working with or live in the same household has,” Keith said.

The pack shack is looking to sign up more groups, and if you can’t give your time, you can sponsor a meal for just 25 cents. If you are interested in helping, click here.