Doing Good: The Shelter Shop helps feed kids at the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter

All the money and donations brought into the Shelter Shop benefit the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter.

Rogers, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An area thrift shop is helping take care of kids at the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter.

Clothes, electronics, furniture and more can be found at the Shelter Shop.

“You can pretty much find anything and everything you can think of,” Store manager Brandon Bulen said.

The Shelter Shop in Rogers is so much more than a normal thrift store. It is a crucial part of the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter.

“The money that we bring in through the shelter pays for the kids to eat for an entire year. It gives them their breakfast, lunch dinner, snacks,” Bulen said.

Money is just a part of it. The shelter also has top priority for any item donated to the thrift store. If the kids do not need it, it goes on the shelter shop floor where you can get some great deals.

“We are coming up on our two-year anniversary. March 27th of next month will be our two-year anniversary. We do love to do big promotions, big specials,” Bulen said.

And there are even better deals for educators, first responders, foster families, healthcare workers and the military.

“Come in, tell us about it, show us your id and we’re going to get you taken care of because we appreciate everything you do and we want to give that support back to you as well,” Bulen said.

If you’d like to get involving by shopping, donating or volunteering, click here.