BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands attend SOAR NWA, helping people with disabilities in our community.

The skies over Northwest Arkansas were filled for SOAR NWA.

“Helicopter rides are going on that you can hear in the background, live music behind us on the stage, bounce houses,” Open Avenues Development Director Kelly Sampson said.

It was a fundraiser event for Open Avenues; a non-profit lifting up people in our community.

“We work to provide jobs for people with disabilities,” Sampson said.

More than 10,000 people went to SOAR NWA this year, helping raise money for Open Avenues programs like its on-site job training center or high school transition program.

“There’s a lot of local vendors here who we’re able to partner with and will give us jobs for our participants to work on. We do assembly work, disassembly work, packaging, things along those lines,” Sampson said.

Those opportunities have people with disabilities soaring with confidence.

“All of us strive to have that sense of belonging and purpose in life and it’s easy to get that through the dignity of work,” Sampson said.

