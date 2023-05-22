ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People around the region are learning more about area cold cases thanks to a Northwest Arkansas non-profit, All the Lost Girls.

A first-of-its-kind event, True Crime Fest NWA took place over the weekend.

“Our goal today and tomorrow is to be able to bring the public together, law enforcement, podcasters and authors who care about cold cases so they can meet learn about each other and hopefully bring some solutions and some closure to some cold cases,” festival organizer LaDonna Humphrey said.

The event did that by hosting a number of presentations including one from James Renner, an investigative journalist and author.

“How we focus on the victim and don’t forget the actual people involved in these sometimes horrendous crimes that have happened,” Renner said when asked about what he hopes to show people during his presentation.

Those crimes include the murder of Melissa Witt, a woman who went missing from Fort Smith in 1994. Her body was found, but we still do not know who killed her.

“That evolved into us starting a non-profit to help other cases that were similar to Melissa all the while bringing in tips and new information about her case,” Humphrey said.

All the Lost Girls now helps fund DNA testing, billboards and other resources to help solve cold cases. All the money raised at True Crime Fest will support its mission. But beyond the money, the group also premiered its documentary on the Witt case on Saturday.

“We really hope that people will say hey, I remember something about this particular case or Hey, I remember something about melissa witt and will come forward and talk to law enforcement,” Humphrey said.

