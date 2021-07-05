Doing Good: Two Single Parent Scholarship Fund organizations merge into one

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Changes at the Single Parent Scholarship Fund will be able to help more people break the cycle of poverty.

For years, some people went to the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas while others would go to the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Benton County.

“The two organizations are merging into one,” SPSF CEO Tyler Clark said.

They joined forces officially on July 1st.

“Having two organizations was very confusing for people. Obviously, two different logos, two different names, who did we serve at the time, so now having this regional four-county service program is going to be such a benefit,” Clark said.

The office in Fayetteville is now moving up to Benton County. But there will still be SPSF staff at all partner schools, helping parents obtain higher education.

“Our recipients who may be far south or far east can still have access to our staff and of course we’ll continue to offer zoom and over the computer appointments whenever necessary,” Clark said.

A new approach that Clark says will help them serve more people.

“It provides a lot more programs and services available for our current recipients and future applicants. It also provides a lot of cost savings,” he said.

Those cost savings can now go back into the community. There will be a virtual event on July 7th to unveil some of the new programs SPSF can now offer. To learn more, click here.