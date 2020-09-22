Doing Good: Walton Arts Center gets creative to help local musicians survive pandemic

Fayetteville, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local musicians now have some extra help surviving the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zac Archuleta and his band Arkansauce had a big summer planned.

“We were booked out through this whole year,” he said.

All those shows are now canceled or postponed.

“We were actually two days into an east coast tour when we heard the news about everything shutting down so essentially just long enough to drive out there and drive straight back,” Archuleta said.

Those shows are how bands like Arkansauce make most of their money. So The Walton Arts Center started Hearts to Homes; an online variety show.

“The whole idea was to keep our audience engaged in the arts during this time period when everyone was forced to be distant and all we had were our computer and our phones to stay connected to each other and to the arts,” producer of Hearts to Homes and VP of programming for the Walton Arts Center Scott Galbraith said.

Then the creative ideas just kept flowing. The Walton Arts Center started hosting blood drives with live music.

“While you’re generously giving, ben harris is serenading you on his guitar or there is a harp playing,” Galbraith said.

These types of events served the community and gave artists the work that they need to get by.

“That was an opportunity for us to find a way to keep some food on their table,” Galbraith said.

Now live performances are starting to come back like with the Walmart Amp Happy Hours where Arkansauce will get to take the stage once again.

“It feels good to play. One of the best things about our job is the personal connection you make with the fans and this family you build,” Archuleta said.

There are a number of shows coming up at the Walton Arts Center and the Walmart Amp.