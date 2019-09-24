Doing Good: Walton Arts Center provides opportunity for college students

College students get the opportunity to visit with world renowned artists.

FAYETTEVILLER, Ark. (KNWA) — A unique partnership is helping introduce more college students to the world of art.

The Walton Arts Center gallery is packed with college students

“We just think it’s important to have the bridge between the university and the Walton Arts Center,” Walton Arts Center VP of Learning and Engagement Laura Goodwin said.

It’s a great opportunity for the students when the center brings in world-renowned talent like Alison Saar.

“I’m very political in the work in dealing with issues of gender and race as well. Hopefully, we can open it up for a conversation,” Saar said.

Saar was on hand last week to show off her work, speak on campus and even critique some of the students’ works. It is one of many ways the Walton Arts Center helps expand access to the arts for our community.

“It provides a really unique experience for young people to connect with her and better understand her art,” Goodwin said.

But the experience is not just for art students at the university.

“I’m really excited to be here in Arkansas because I think a lot of the work overlaps with Arkansas’ history and African American lives in Arkansas,” Saar said.

The students in the gallery last week are taking African American Studies.

“We knew that there would be a natural connection with the University of Arkansas’ African American studies program. So we are just so grateful that leadership and professors at the university saw the value in that,” Goodwin said.

The University of Arkansas drama department also benefits from the partnership. Next year, it will permanently have a learning and performance space at the Walton Arts Center.