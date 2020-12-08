Doing Good: Welcome Health makes sure everyone has access to a doctor

Welcome Health is taking several COVID-19 precautions to stay open during the pandemic.

Fayetteville, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Welcome Health Center in Fayetteville is helping people struggling with both health and financial hardship; two common problems during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether it is medical or dental care, patients have been coming to welcome health for decades.

“Patients we see are folks just like you and me who have maybe fallen on hard times, maybe lost their jobs and lost their health insurance and need some care until they get back on track,” Welcome Health Medical Director Dr. Jim Norys said.

With COVID-19, a lot of people have fallen on hard times. But if someone is under twice the federal poverty limit, they can get healthcare here from a long list of medical professionals volunteering their time.

“The same quality care you would find at any other clinic in the area,” Norys said.

Dentist, Dr. Kenton Ross is one of those volunteers.

“Probably one of the most important things that dentists are able to do is give patients access to a dentist,” Ross said.

He says you do not need to avoid the clinic out of fear of covid-19.

“I’ve heard time and time again how safe they feel because of what they see us doing and how mindful we are about the approach we take,” Ross said.

That routine doctor’s visit could make all the difference.

“You can take someone who has dealt with a situation that has altered their life. They can’t function normally because of the pain or infection they’re dealing with. To be able to alleviate that problem for them and help them get to that ultimate goal of a better smile is extremely rewarding,” Ross said.

Welcome Health has a lot of expenses and it runs on donations.