FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Doctors are volunteering to help create healthier work environments.

It takes a lot to run a business, especially when it comes to caring for your employees.

“It’s really difficult for a lot of small companies to have a full-blown wellness program for their employees and so we can step in and we can be that conduit for those groups,” Wellness Champions volunteer Dr. Ryan Carlson said.

The Wellness Champions will work with companies in convenient ways that fit into a workday.

“Lunch and learns. We do health talks and screening by e-mail appointments at different corporations as well as different community groups,” Carlson said.

They can do a wellness talk to groups in as little as 10 minutes during your staff meeting, or they can set up shop in a private room for a longer visit.

“So that employee just comes in the room. We have a variety of different health tests we can do and based on the results we can give them some ideas of what they can do to help out with that, whatever it is they have going on,” Carlson said.

Sometimes those 10-minute appointments can be life-changing.

“As we make some small but easy changes, we really see people have less stress not only at work but also in their personal lives,” Carlson said.

If you’d like learn more about the Wellness Champions, click here.