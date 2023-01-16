FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local organization is giving kids a community to connect with.

It is tough being a kid.

“This generation of kids is the most anxious, the most stressed… The loneliest generation that’s ever been documented,” Young Life NWA Assoc. Regional Director Robyn Stutts said.

It is especially tough for kids facing adversity.

“They feel alone. They might feel like the world has forgotten them. So we get the opportunity to go into their world and show them that somebody cares about them,” Young Life staff member Adam Osing said.

Young Life NWA is creating a community for anyone in middle school through college.

“We also get to work with students with disabilities and teen moms in the area as well,” Osing said.

Osing grew up in Young Life himself.

“Didn’t really feel like I belonged anywhere, didn’t really feel like anybody cared about me but my young life leaders did,” he said.

They do that by connecting with them in a number of different camps, clubs and adventures, giving them a place to connect and learn about God.

“Their stories matter. Their voices matter. Nothing speaks love like listening so we want to be present. I want to be present in their lives,” Stutts said.

