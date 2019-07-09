Doing Good: The Pack Shack surpasses 30 million meals for people in need

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — A Cave Springs organization is making it fun to pack food for local non-profits.

The Pack Shack encourages Northwest Arkansans to host “Feed the Funnel” parties to increase awareness about hunger issues impacting the community.

The group has surpassed 30 million meals packed for people in need across the country since its inception during 2013.

Inside its building, there are enough ingredients to make thousands of meals for those experiencing food insecurity.

A 2,000 pound pallet of textured vegetable protein will contribute to about 60,000 meals.

“We primarily fulfill our mission through our crazy fun Feed the Funnel parties, where we bring groups of people together to pack thousands of delicious meals that are given to local non-profits all across the country,” CEO Bret Reymond said.

Party-goers assemble recipes by funneling ingredients into packages.

First, an organization sets a meal goal.

“Lets say they want to pack 20,000 meals. They will write us a check for 20,000 meals times 25 cents per meal, which is amazing when you think about what all this meal contains.”

The meals are simple and there’s a few to choose from. One of which is the cheesy rice and vegetable meal. It’s packed with vitamins, minerals, and veggie protein.

After the meals are packed, they’re sent to local food banks and pantries.

Raymond described, “We crank up the music. There’s a big gong involved… we’re going to celebrate. At the end of the party, we hear people say, “that was a lot of fun.”

He said he can’t believe how many meals were packed.

Raymond said the need for these meals are growing. “In Arkansas, about 28 percent of kids are food insecure and senior citizens range from 30 to 40 percent are food insecure, so there’s a great need. It’s not just Arkansas, but in the surrounding states as well,” he added.

It’s an impact that Raymond hopes to continue for years to come.

“At the end of it, what we really want to do is uphold human dignity, and we want to live humanly toward one another and encourage each other to do as well.” Bret Reymond, CEO of The Pack Shack

Since 2016, The Pack Shack has expanded outside of Arkansas and opened locations in Columbus, Ohio, and Arlando, Florida.

Anyone interested may be involved and host a party of your own for a big or small group. All are welcome. Click HERE.