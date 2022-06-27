ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas battle of the bands will help men facing homelessness by raising money for Micah’s House.

As a young adult, Noah Franklin found himself out on the streets.

“I was sleeping outside. I didn’t even have a tent. The winter hit. It got pretty rough. I was building fires in wooded areas and struggling a lot with depression and thoughts of suicide,” Franklin said.

He had a job, but saving up for a home seemed impossible.

“It can be surprisingly expensive when you don’t have something like a refrigerator to just feed yourself as a homeless person,” he said.

Franklin did not know he would survive until he found Micah’s House.

“We are a home for young men who age out of foster care or are facing homelessness, ages 18-25,” Micah’s House Executive Director Evan Clower said.

It provides more than just a place to sleep. It gives men support and education on all of the important life skills they need to lead an independent life.

“It’s as easy as calling and making a doctor’s appointment. Some of our men struggle with that. So, helping them and making it easy for them so that they can thrive and pouring into them into our community is so important,” Clower said.

This year, the community can help pour into these men at a new fundraiser.

“I was trying to think out of the box. What’s something that I want to go to? What’s something that people in our community want to go to that’s going to be fun and still raise awareness for Micah’s House?” Clower said.

Concert for a Cause was created; a battle of the bands raising money for Micah’s House. So all you have to do is enjoy the show.

“It just felt like, almost like coming back to life in a way,” Franklin said. “To feel in control of myself again and like all of the sudden I had potential again.”

Concert for a Cause will be in September. You can buy tickets by clicking here. Micah’s House also needs more monthly donors and mentors for the men.