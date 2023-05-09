FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can help Arvest Bank end hunger in our community.

Until May 27, the bank is collecting monetary donations for its Million Meals campaign. Donations will benefit more than 30 food partners in Northwest Arkansas.

One of those partners is Feed 479. They say programs like this help them reach as many people as possible.

“The importance of it allows all our partners in the community, our retail partners in the community to increase their donations to us because that is how we survive,” said Brenda Parrot with Feed 479.