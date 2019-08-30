Give Kids a Miracle: Beck’s countdown to the end of chemo

After 3 years of battling pediatric cancer, Beckett Avra will receive his last chemo treatment in September

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — On June 8, 2016 life as the Avra family knew it completely changed forever when Emily Avra took her son Beckett to be checked for a long-running fever.

Beckett was put on antibiotics and had a blood test conducted. Within 53 minutes of leaving his doctor’s office, Emily said his doctor called to tell her, her son had pediatric cancer. “He was diagnosed with as very high risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia.”

Beckett, who had just turned four, was immediately transported to Arkansas Children’s in Little Rock.

“I felt I didn’t want to have it, but I did so I decided to deal with it,” said Beckett.

Within 48 hours of being diagnosed, a port was placed above Beckett’s heart and he was given his first round of chemo.

Since he was diagnosed, Beckett has had to receive oral and spinal chemo, among other treatments. The now 7 year old describes how the different medications have made him feel. “Sometimes it hurts my heart and sometimes it hurts my ribs, sometimes I throw up.”

Though it is tough to endure, Beckett has embraced his treatments by making his port more than just something that’s placed under his skin. He gave it an identity of its own and calls it “Ned.”

“He gets magic milk when he’s hungry I guess and when he needs a drink he gets chemo here,” Beckett said when describing how “Ned” helps him.

“Ned” has even become apart of the family. The Avra’s celebrate the day it was put in as its “birthday” every year. “He just turned 3 June 10th,” Emily said.

After battling cancer for the last three years, Beckett’s days of having to get chemo are numbered. On September 24, 2019, he will receive his last IV treatment and September 27, 2019, is the last time he has to take chemo orally.

“It’s been a long road and we’re almost there so it’s pretty amazing,” Emily continued, “while it is the end of his physical journey, it’s something that we will not stop fighting.”

Emily said once Beckett is finished with his treatments she will use his experience to raise awareness about pediatric cancer.