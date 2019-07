Fayetteville-based Bio-Tech Pharmacal, Inc. is involved with the 2019 “Give Kids a Miracle” telethon, that began at 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, and runs through 10:30 p.m. and again on Thursday, February 21, from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Watch the video of Dale Benedict of Bio-Tech Pharmacal present a $3,000 check directly to Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

$15,714 was raised during the telethon.