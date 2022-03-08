FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students from the University of Arkansas participating in the Arkansas Dance Marathon announced Tuesday morning $23,407 has been raised for the 7th annual Give Kids a Miracle Telethon benefiting Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

The telethon allows Arkansans to see firsthand the impact ACNW has on patients and families. With this announcement, over $23,000 worth of people became a Miracle Maker, helping children have a healthier tomorrow filled with hope.

The Give Kids a Miracle Telethon fundraises in conjunction with the Arkansas Dance Marathon, which is held on the campus of the University of Arkansas. Students from the university participated in the fundraiser on Monday during a Dance Marathon “push,” or recruitment event, for the telethon.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 7th annual Give Kids a Miracle Telethon with KNWA, FOX 24, KXNA and our incredible volunteer fundraisers, Arkansas Dance Marathon,” said Taylor Speegle, Arkansas Children’s Foundation’s executive director of philanthropy. “Thanks to the generous support of the Northwest Arkansas community, Arkansas Children’s is able to continue pursuing its mission of providing care close to home to the children of our region.”