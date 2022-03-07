SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local first grader is not only surviving but she’s thriving after beating cancer.

As her mother explains, having access to a children’s hospital is a big reason why Tori is here today and why Tori serves as an ambassador for Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

Every moment the Johnsons get with their daughter Tori means more than the last because a cancer diagnosis in 2015 almost robbed the family of times like this.

“With treatment, it was only going to be 6-9months at best for her and that’s more than really what any parent can endure at that point,” Erin says.

Tori was not even a year old.

“This doctor just told me that my 9-month-old has a tennis ball-size tumor in her head,” Erin says.”I remember standing there and feeling completely numb.”

With her mother Erin by her side, Tori was rushed to Arkansas Children’s in Little Rock, the only children’s hospital in the state at the time.

“The care we received was next level,” Erin says.

It was difficult for Erin to grapple with the fact that her baby had a deadly diagnosis, let alone understand all the medical jargon coming her way.

“The patience to explain things to us. When you’re not in the medical world and people start using lots of big words, it’s a very helpless feeling,” Erin says.

The staff at ACH made sure the family knew exactly what they needed to. Erin remembers the nurses offering her this helpful advice the night before Tori began chemo.

“When this becomes too big for you just take it one day at a time and when that’s too big for you, take it one hour at a time, and when that’s too big for you take it one breath at a time,” Erin says.

And that’s what the Johnsons did. Six years later, Tori is cancer-free.

“She is not only surviving she is thriving,” Erin says.

Though she’s been in remission, she’s still regularly monitored by pediatric doctors.

Tori can now get this necessary care, without the three-hour car ride, since the opening of Arkansas Children’s Northwest in Springdale.

“To be able to have care closer to home, there’s really no words,” Erin says.

Tori and big sis Sydney, who spent a lot of time in and out of hospitals while tori was undergoing treatment, serve as ambassadors for the now 4-year-old hospital.

“They raise awareness, go to fundraising events, to share their story and to show how they are using ACNW,” Erin says.

The pair helping raise money for a hospital that’s truly made a difference in their lives to ensure other families are able to have this same life-saving care nearby.

“They’re just super nice to Tori and they’re kind and every time we go there, they’re always super happy to see us,” Sydney says.

Pediatric cancer has been a journey for the Johnsons but it’s one Erin says they’ve never had to take alone.

“When you don’t know how to take that next step, they’ll hold your hand and take it with you,” Erin says.

And it’s because of that care the family will have more moments like this with Tori.