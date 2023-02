FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — KNWA, FOX24, and KXNW will host the 8th annual Give Kids a Miracle Telethon on Thursday, February 23. Starting from 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., viewers will see firsthand the impact Arkansas Children’s Northwest has on patients and their families.

Give Kids A Miracle 2023

For just $20 a month, you can become a Miracle Maker and help Levi and kids like him have a healthier tomorrow filled with hope.