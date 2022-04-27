LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lindy Kern is the Golden Apple winner for April 2022.
She’s a third-grade teacher and has taught at Lowell Elementary for eight years.
“I just love being a teacher and I love having the community of my students,” Mrs. Kern said. “We have such a good relationship and fun while learning.”
“Mrs. Kern is an amazing teacher that is patient and understanding with ever student that passes thru her classroom. She is passionate about her students success and goes above and beyond to help when it is needed. She is wonderful with parents communication and bringing them into the learning process even when we can not be fiscally present. “Nomination submission