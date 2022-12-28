FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Highschool teacher Ana Mizelle is December’s Golden Apple winner! The award commends excellent teachers or other school leaders and role models for the positive influence they have on their kids.

Hightower was nominated for her excellent mentorship ability, and her desire to guide her students to fulfilling careers. The note that nominated her reads:

“Ms. Mizelle has made my high school experience amazing. When thinking of an effective teacher, I automatically think of her. Not only has she provided me guidance on my plans to become an educator, she has allowed me to grow as an individual like I have not done prior to meeting her.”

If you want to nominate a teacher for future Golden Apple awards, you can fill out the form linked here.