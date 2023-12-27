BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Special education teacher Hoa Bury is December’s Golden Apple winner! Bury works out of Bentonville High School.

The Golden Apple Award commends excellent teachers or other school leaders and role models for the positive influence they have on their kids.

Bury was nominated for her work to make sure all of her students, regardless of their backgrounds or challenges, receive a compassionate and positive education. Even in accepting the award, her modesty shone through, pointing out that there were so many other deserving teachers around her. One of her nominations reads in part:

“[Hoa Bury] is 100% committed to helping those that are the most vulnerable in our schools and in society. She has done it in one of the areas most teachers avoid. As a Special Ed teacher to those with special needs or legal convictions requiring structured classrooms. She has been providing care and a future for those lost and underserved. She brings companies in our community together with student job services. This has given students a meaningful life along with a future beyond the classroom. She brings happiness also as the treat lady.”

If you want to nominate a teacher for future Golden Apple awards or view past ones, you can fill out the form by clicking here.