SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Central Junior High School counselor Meghan Hastings is February’s Golden Apple winner! The award commends excellent teachers or other school leaders and role models for the positive influence they have on their kids.

Hastings was nominated for her radiant positive energy and caring for her students. The note that nominated her reads:

“If you are lucky enough to know Meghan, then you are indeed lucky. She radiates positivity and is sunshine in human form, but most importantly would do anything to help her students in any way possible. Meghan goes above and beyond for her career and true passion as well as her family. Thank you for all that she does every single day!”

If you want to nominate a teacher for future Golden Apple awards or view past ones, you can fill out the form by clicking here.