CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dylan Parker was awarded the Golden Apple for Feb. 2022.

Mr. Parker is a special education teacher for higher needs students at Grimsley Junior High School.

“It’s a rewarding feeling,” Mr. Parker said. “It can be taxing but having engaged parents is really important.”

“My husband and I are nominating Mr. Dylan Parker for the KNWA Golden Apple award. Mr. Parker is a exceptional teacher in the 1:6 structured learning classroom at Grimsley Jr. High, in Centerton. He is smart, kind and funny and goes above and beyond for our son and the other neurodiverse kids in his classroom. Dylan is patient to tell me about my non-verbal sons every day. When we requested our son get more exercise and fitness at school, to release his energy, he and our paraprofessional made it happen by taking him for long walks, doing stairs, attempting basketball and riding the bike in the gym. The two years at Grimsley have been our sons best 2 school years so far. We feel Mr.Parker is very deserving of this recognition and reward!”

Mr. Parker’s nomination letter