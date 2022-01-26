Jan. 2022 Golden Apple: Christina Lisle

SPRINGDALE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA) – Christina Lisle teaches kindergarten at Shaw elementary. She was nominated by another staff member, Amanda McCaslin.
“Mrs. Lisle is so marvelous. Our adoptive son experienced severe trauma before coming into care, so he has many behavioral and emotional control issues. Mrs. Lisle is always right there for a hug or words of encouragement when he needs them. She truly sees past his past and his problems and sees him. She is so supportive to him even at home. Our son has grown so much just in the short time since school has started all think to her and her hard work. I have got to work beside this great teacher for years and never had a personal impact on her hard work until now. She truly is GOLDEN.”Amanda McCaslin