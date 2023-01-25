BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kindergarten teacher Alli Jackman was January’s Golden Apple winner. She teaches at Willowbrook Elementary School in Bentonville. The award commends excellent teachers or other school leaders and role models for the positive influence they have on their kids.

Jackman was nominated by parents for being “an above and beyond teacher.” A nominating parent says “when we had some reservations about 4th grade, Mrs. Jackman scheduled a lunch and provided my daughter some loving words of encouragement and even a small gift to remind her how strong she is. She is the teacher we need more of, the ones who make you feel valued and loved. She has a way of encouraging and motivating to bring out the best in her students.”

If you want to nominate a teacher for future Golden Apple awards, you can fill out the form linked here.