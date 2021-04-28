KNWA Today: Golden Apple Award, April 2021 Crissy Brasher

WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — There’s one school librarian who is making quite an impression on students at West Fork High School.

In surprise fashion, KNWA News and Post Consumer Brands caught West Fork High School Crissy Brasher off guard to present here with the Golden Apple Award for April 2021. Mrs. Brasher was nominated by three of her students.

She does everything to make school fun, and she always keeps a smile on her face. I can tell she absolutely loves what she does. She also obviously loves her students. She makes coming to the library fun, and always keeps it organized and clean. Thanks to her, she’s encouraged many students to read and she requests many, many good books that they would be interested in. She definitely makes our school a better place, and as a person, she tries her best to be friends with everyone. She is just a big ole bundle of happiness and reading. Mrs. Brasher makes me a happier person, that’s why she is in fact one of my favorite teachers. Jade Daugherity

Mrs. Brasher is my school’s librarian and she has also worked her hardest to help support and encourage students to come to the library. She wants students to have a safe space in the library and has achieved that by making the library open and welcoming. Baileigh Cash

Mrs. Brasher is always there for her students and one of the best mentors in our school, she is so kind and the best librarian around. Ross Ivy

Brasher said it the students who keep her coming back to work each day.

“It’s definitely the kids. We have the most special student body. I think a lot of them, they come from homes that maybe they don’t get to read a lot, and some of them don’t get to travel much and the library is the place where they can do that ” Said Brasher.

Join KNWA as we recognize and celebrate West Fork High School’s Mrs. Crissy Brasher on receiving the Golden Apple Award for April 2021.