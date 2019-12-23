KNWA Today: Golden Apple Award, December 2019- Chris Rousey

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — When it comes to celebrating the great teachers in Benton County, Fulbright Junior High School’s Chris Rousey tops the list.

Mr. Rousey teaches algebra and serves as Fulbright Junior High’s 7th-grade football coach. Nominated for the KNWA/ Post Consumer Brands Golden Apple Award by parent Jessica Hensley-Burns and her son Zach, Mr. Rousey is known for his excellence both on the football field and in the classroom.

“Chris Rousey is one of the most deserving people I know. He’s an excellent football coach and mentor and one of the best math teachers in our district. He was recently diagnosed with cancer and is having to take time off from teaching for chemotherapy.” said Burns.

Despite his recent diagnosis, Mr. Rousey continues to push forward and keep a positive attitude, as he’s motivated by his students, family and the Fulbright Junior High School Community.

Join KNWA and Post Consumer Brands as we recognize Mr. Chris Rousey as the Golden Apple Award recipient for December 2019.