KNWA Today: Golden Apple Award, December 2020 Aaron French

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —When it comes to ensuring student success in our local schools, it takes a village. It’s with the help of teachers, school administrators, support staff, and school counselors that students are able to see their full potential.

Mr. Aaron French serves as a school counselor at Springdale School’s Archer Learning Center. He’s known for his relentless effort to help students and their families well beyond graduation. Mr. French received several nominations for the KNWA/ Post Consumer Brands Golden Apple Award.

“Aaron is our counselor and is the main factor in our school graduating students. He examines their situation and comes up with a plan for them to reach their goals. Often he is flexible when life throws everyone a curve, and he adjusts and keeps the students moving forward. It is an honor to work with him.” -David Simpson

“Mr. French is an all-around amazing counselor & educator from Archer! He knows every single student’s schedule, their needs, their plans; and is willing to drop everything at a moment’s notice if a student has an issue/concern (HUGE asset for our students). I’ve never seen a person as humble and kind AND hard-working as Mr. French! We would be lost without him & feel he should be honored every single day!”– Holly Basky

“Mr. Aaron French is, without a doubt, the MVP at Archer Learning Center. Archer serves alternative high school students for the Springdale District. The rapport he has with students and families is crucial to the success of our students. He is usually the first person they have contact with and he always makes them feel comfortable with the transition. Mr. French constantly works with students on his personal time. He works nonstop and as a staff, we often joke that he must not sleep. He continues supporting students beyond graduation with anything life throws at them. He is the best!”– Kimberly Brown

Thanks to the assistance of Archer Learning Center Principal Dr. Coby Davis, Mr. French was presented the Golden Apple Award via Zoom, during what he thought was an interview with KNWA News about counseling high school students during the pandemic.

When it comes to amazing school counselors across Northwest Arkansas who are truly going above and beyond to make sure students succeed, Mr. French really tops the list. Join KNWA as we recognize and celebrate Archer Learning Center’s Mr. Aaron French on receiving the Golden Apple Award for December 2020.