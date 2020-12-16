KNWA Today: Golden Apple Award, December 2020 Talitha Curry

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — One local preschool teacher is making quite an impact in the lives of her students. Talitha Curry serves as a teacher at Milestones Learning Academy in Forth Smith and has been on staff for two years.

Many of the students who attend Milestones Learning Academy are children of healthcare workers at Fort Smith’s Baptist Health Hospital. While their parents are hard at work each day taking care of patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mrs. Curry is making sure the young minds of her students are filled with diverse curriculum and skills to last a lifetime. She was nominated for the KNWA/ Post Consumer Brands Golden Apple Award by her dad.

“Mrs. Curry takes her job very seriously. She has taught her 3,4 and 5 year olds their colors, numbers and alphabet in sign language, Spanish and English! She’s taught them several additional words. You should sit in on her class and see how these preschoolers act like 5th graders. She keeps them in line so well that the manager keeps adding grades to her class. She deserves an award. These kids are “hers”. She goes and watches their ballgames and spends her own money to make her class exciting. She actually follows a strict curriculum daily. There is NO preschool teacher who is better!” -Steven Craine

Thanks to the help of Milestones Learning Academy director Amy Sanger and staff, Mrs. Curry was presented the Golden Apple Award via Zoom, during what she thought was an interview with KNWA News about teaching preschoolers during the pandemic.

When it comes to awesome teachers across the Arkansas River Valley who are truly making a difference in the lives of students, Mrs. Curry tops the list. Join KNWA as we recognize and celebrate Milestone Learning Academy’s Mrs. Talitha Curry on receiving the Golden Apple Award for December 2020.