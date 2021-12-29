KNWA Today: Golden Apple Award December 2021 Kerry Castillo

Golden Apple

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This month’s Golden Apple winner is Kerry Castillo.

Castillo is an English teacher and the head coach for the women’s soccer team at Bentonville West.

He was nominated by one of his players.

“Our freshman daughter plays on the high school soccer team. She comes home and talks about how Coach Castillo really cares about them as people more than anything else. He works with them to build character, volunteer, and go above and beyond to become a better person. While he’s an incredible coach and is developing some truly amazingly talented players, the fact that character comes first will make all of the girls better all around. We couldn’t ask for a better teacher/coach.”

Sampson Family

“I don’t deserve it,” Castillo said. “Everybody [at Bentonville West] does the same thing I do every day, I don’t deserve that.”

