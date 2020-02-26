KNWA Today: Golden Apple Award, February 2020- Kim Brown

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) —When it comes to going above and beyond her role as an educator in the classroom, Archer Learning Center’s Kim brown tops the list. Mrs. Brown is known for always encouraging her students to strive for their highest potential. Brown was nominated for Golden Apple Award by two of her colleagues including Archer Learning Center Assistant Principal Nichole Davis, fellow teacher Greg Witonski and a former student.

” Mrs. Brown goes above and beyond her role as an educator. She teaches her students to always strive for the highest achievements. There are many times she has been to a student’s house to pick them up for school, helps students that are graduating with appropriate attire, continues supporting them after graduation, and is there whenever students need her. “

“Mrs. Brown encourages students to be the best they can be and pushes them to fulfill their goals. She loves her students unconditionally and is always there for them. Not only is she a teacher to some of us but a mom as well. She would do anything for her students in a time of need. Being one of her past students, I know Mrs. Brown has earned this award. She gives her all into teaching and doing what she needs to do to get us graduated and prepared for the world.”



It’s teachers like Mrs. Brown who continue to Make Better Happen in schools across Northwest Arkansas. Join KNWA and Post Consumer Brands as we recognize Mrs. Kim Brown as the Golden Apple Award recipient for February 2020.