KNWA Today: Golden Apple Award, February 2021 Katy Chavis

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — One Northwest Arkansas softball coach is hitting it out of the ballpark.

Prairie Grove High School’s Katy Chavis teaches psychology, sociology, world history, civics, and economics while also serving as the school’s Assistant Softball Coach. Her dedication to students is recognized well beyond the classroom. She was nominated for the KNWA Golden Apple Award by a parent.

“Coach Chavis is a true role model and mentor for our students at PGHS. She not only gives to her students in the classroom, dealing with some difficult aspects of Psychology during a pandemic, but also on the softball field. As a former player herself, she knows first hand the life lessons that playing a sport like softball gives her players and has been instrumental in shaping her players into independent and responsible young adults.” Heather Hutchison

Tavares Jones/ KNWA-TV

With the assistance and coordination of Prairie Grove High School staff and Principal Jed Davis, KNWA surprised Ms. Chavis and presented her with the award during the school day.

“She does such a great job, not just with our kids here but with our virtual kids. She’s one of our teachers that works with those kids on a consistent basis as well, she’s all the time contributing curriculum to other teachers and so not only she a benefit to our students but our staff as well. ” said Davis.

Join KNWA as we recognize and celebrate Prairie Grove High School’s Katy Chavis on receiving the Golden Apple Award for February 2021.