KNWA Today: Golden Apple Award, January 2020- Lauren Green

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — It takes a certain type of person to be a kindergarten teacher, and Linda Childers Knapp Elementary’s Lauren Green is just the right person for the job.

Nominated by her husband Travis for the Golden Apple Award, Mrs. Green is known for her selfless acts of kindness and compassion for each student who enters her classroom, while always going above and beyond to ensure student’s needs are met.

“She does way more than just make sure their young minds get educated. She makes sure every child has proper clothing from gloves to socks to jackets and uses her own funds to ensure they are taken care of. She recently spent a weekend donating a washer and dryer to one of her students in need and delivering it to their house.” -Travis Green

Mrs. Green has taught at Knapp Elementary for the past four years and said it’s the students that keep her motivated for the work she does each day.

“Just the love I have for them, making sure that I can help with their future. Watching them learn, doing everything I can, just the love that I have for them is really what keeps me going,” said Green.

It’s teachers like Mrs. Green who continue to Make Better Happen in schools across Northwest Arkansas. Join KNWA and Post Consumer Brands as we recognize Mrs. Lauren Green as the Golden Apple Award recipient for January 2020.