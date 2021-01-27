KNWA Today: Golden Apple Award, January 2021 Chele Sterrett

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — When it comes to empowering local students with the skills they need for success, it takes an entire village. At Bentonville’s Fulbright Junior High School, Library Media Specialists Chele Sterrett is making an impact in the lives of students well beyond the classroom.

Mrs. Sterrett is described by her fellow educators as a hard-working, caring, generous, and gifted teacher who knows and loves to share her craft with everyone. She was nominated for the KNWA Golden Apple Award by two of her colleagues.

“There are an abundance of reasons to nominate Michele Sterrett for this award. Michele is dedicated to her position as the school librarian and goes above and beyond what is expected of her each and every day! Mrs. Sterrett is not only knowledgeable about the books & materials found in our library, but also recognizes the preferences and favorite genres or authors of all of the students in the school. She has a very positive repertoire with the students and is always finding ways to reach even those who may not like to read too much”. -Vickie Schaeffer

“Chele is our Library Media Specialist, she goes above and beyond daily. She is constantly looking for creative ways to engage students within the community and school. She has not let the current environment slow her down. She is connecting with students via google meet for reading clubs and community involvement activities outside of contract hours. In addition, She alone serves the entire student/teacher body by processing book requests and personally delivering them to the classroom with less than 24-hour turnaround”. -Angela Cynova

With the assistance and coordination of Fulbright Junior High staff, KNWA surprised Mrs. Sterrett and presented her with the award during the school day.

Join KNWA as we recognize and celebrate Fulbright Junior High Scool’s Mrs. Chele Sterrett on receiving the Golden Apple Award for January 2021.