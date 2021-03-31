KNWA Today: Golden Apple Award, March 2021 Marla McRae

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — There’s no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly presented many challenges for teachers over the past year. Despite the pandemic, one local kindergarten teacher is doing her part to cultivate a sense of love and learning in the classroom.

Evening Star Elementary School’s Marla McRae is recognized as the KNWA/ Post Consumer Brands Golden Apple Award recipient for March 2021. Mrs. McRae was nominated by one of her student’s parents and fellow teacher Kristen Grant.

Mrs. McRae has always been exceptional, but especially so during such a hard year. Her students have felt safe and loved every day and have developed a love for learning because of her. Kristen Grant

Mrs. McRae was presented with the award during a surprise school visit.

“I’m just so happy to be with them. That’s what I think about when I get discouraged or feel this is hard, that’s what I think about, I’m here with these kids and that’s what matters.” said McRae.

Join KNWA as we recognize and celebrate Evening Star Elementary School’s Marla McRae on receiving the Golden Apple Award for March 2021.