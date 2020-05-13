KNWA Today: Golden Apple Award, May 2020- Corrie Tucker

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — As schools across Arkansas remain closed for the remainder of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, teachers are now are answering the call to serve students well beyond the classroom.

First-grade teacher Corrie Tucker of Springdale Schools’ Bernice Young Elementary is one of the many teachers going the extra mile to make a difference in the lives of students. Nominated for KNWA/ Post Consumer Brands Golden Apple Award by a student’s family, it’s evident that Ms. Tucker really holds a true passion for the job of teaching.

“Ms. Tucker continues to interact with her students. She has zoom calls two times a day, drives by the students’ houses to say hello and see how they are doing. Ms. Tucker also updates our Class Dojo app 4-5 times a day with extra information and what to do in their AMI packets. She continues to be positive with the kids and strives for them to learn something new each day”- Taylor Marshall, Parent

Ms. Tucker continues to Make Better Happen by making sure her students are still able to learn while at home, holding on to her positive attitude, and collaborating with her fellow teachers to ensure students are able to thrive.

Join KNWA and Post Consumer Brands as we recognize Ms.Corrie Tucker as the Golden Apple Award recipient for May 2020.