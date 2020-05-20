KNWA Today: Golden Apple Award, May 2020- Kamisha Watson

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) —When it comes to teachers across Northwest Arkansas who are really making a difference in the lives of students during this period of AMI learning, Thomas Jefferson Elementary’s Kamisha Watson tops the list.

Ms. Watson teaches fourth-grade and is known for going above and beyond to make sure her students continue to learn and excel through virtual instruction. She’s even gone the extra mile to do mailbox book deliveries for students and help launch a bike riding club for students to stay engaged.

“Ms. Watson has absolutely gone above and beyond to make this new environment fun and engaging, she truly cares about each one of her students and makes every effort to connect on a personal level!” – Jenny Schossow, Parent

With the help of Principal Stacee Freeman, Ms. Watson was surprised with the Golden Apple Award through a virtual Zoom meeting to which she thought was about digital learning. Things changed as KNWA’s Tavares Jones joined in on the call to do the big reveal along with the family who nominated Ms. Watson. Her reaction was priceless!

Join KNWA and Post Consumer Brands as we recognize Thomas Jefferson Elementary’s Kamisha Watson as a Golden Apple Award recipient for May 2020.